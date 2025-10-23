Axiom Properties Partners with Securexchange to Launch Settlement Advance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Axiom Properties Ltd ( (AU:AXI) ) has provided an announcement.

Axiom Properties Limited, through its subsidiary PaySure Retail Finance Pty Ltd, has entered an exclusive referral agreement with Securexchange, a digital property transaction platform operated by InfoTrack Pty Limited. This partnership allows PaySure to promote its Settlement Advance product, designed to bridge funding gaps for property sellers, through Securexchange’s platform. The agreement is expected to significantly enhance PaySure’s loan volumes and distribution capabilities, aligning with Axiom’s strategy to expand its fintech and proptech services. The impact of this partnership on Axiom’s financial performance will depend on the adoption rate of the Settlement Advance product.

Axiom Properties Limited is a real estate-focused technology platform that aims to streamline property transactions through automated payments, compliance tools, and digital workflows. The company offers a range of lending and funding solutions for vendors, purchasers, agents, and owners, and is planning to rebrand as Axtec Limited to emphasize its evolution into a pure-play real estate technology platform.

