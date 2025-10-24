Axiom Properties Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Axiom Properties Ltd ( (AU:AXI) ) has provided an update.

Axiom Properties Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, at 11:00 am AEDT, to be held at the offices of JGS Property in Sydney. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders, providing an opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning.

More about Axiom Properties Ltd

Axiom Properties Limited is a property development and investment business focused on developing and delivering quality property and technology solutions. The company’s principal objective is to create long-term value for shareholders by establishing a well-respected property development and technology investment company that consistently delivers above industry returns on capital.

Average Trading Volume: 2,454,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.36M

