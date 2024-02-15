AXIL Brands Expands Equity Incentive Plan to Motivate Workforce

AXIL Brands (AXIL) has released an update.

AXIL Brands, Inc. has reported a significant update to its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, expanding the number of authorized shares by an extra 15 million. This move increases the total shares available to 25 million, indicating the company’s commitment to incentivize their workforce through stock-based compensation. This amendment, made effective as of February 14, 2024, reflects the company’s strategic decision to invest in its human capital, as approved by both the Board and the company’s shareholders.

For further insights into AXIL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.