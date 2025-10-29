AXIA Energia Completes Acquisition of Três Irmãos Hydroelectric Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras ( ($EBR.B) ) is now available.

AXIA Energia, a Brazilian electric power company, has announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Juno Participações e Investimentos S.A., the controlling shareholder of Tijoá Energia, for R$247 million. This acquisition consolidates AXIA Energia’s ownership of the Três Irmãos Hydroelectric Plant, which has an installed capacity of 808 MW and recorded significant revenues in 2024. The transaction resolves ongoing disputes and aligns with AXIA Energia’s strategic goals of optimizing its portfolio and simplifying its structure.

More about Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras

Average Trading Volume: 14,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.56B

