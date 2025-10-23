Axfood AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Plans for New Logistics Center

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Axfood AB ( (SE:AXFO) ).

Axfood AB reported a 6.6% increase in net sales to SEK 22,286 million for the third quarter of 2025, with retail sales rising by 19.5%. The company is planning to enhance its operational capacity with a new automated logistics center in southern Sweden, expected to be completed by 2030, which will likely improve efficiency and market reach.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:AXFO) stock is a Hold with a SEK307.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axfood AB stock, see the SE:AXFO Stock Forecast page.

More about Axfood AB

Axfood AB operates in the retail industry, focusing on grocery sales through its various brands such as Willys, Hemköp, and Snabbgross. The company is known for its emphasis on sustainability and market expansion within Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 212,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK62.27B

