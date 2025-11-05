Axcelis Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Merger

Axcelis ( (ACLS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axcelis presented to its investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc., based in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a prominent provider of ion implantation systems, a crucial component in the semiconductor manufacturing process, serving the semiconductor industry for over 45 years.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Axcelis Technologies reported revenue of $213.6 million, with both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins slightly above 41%. The company also highlighted a record performance in its Customer Support and Integration (CS&I) segment, demonstrating the success of its aftermarket strategy.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP operating margin of 11.7% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.2%. The GAAP diluted earnings per share stood at $0.83, while the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.21. The company also announced a significant merger with Veeco Instruments, aimed at enhancing its position in the semiconductor equipment market, particularly in areas like AI and electrification.

Looking forward, Axcelis Technologies enters the fourth quarter with a robust financial foundation, anticipating revenues of approximately $215 million. The company remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, leveraging its strong cash position to drive long-term growth and value creation for shareholders.

