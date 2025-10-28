Axalta Coating Systems Amends Credit Agreement with Barclays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Axalta Coating Systems ( (AXTA) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V. and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings, Inc. entered into the Seventeenth Amendment to their Credit Agreement with Barclays Bank PLC. This amendment allows the company to use borrowings to fund repurchases of its common shares, potentially impacting its financial strategy and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXTA) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axalta Coating Systems stock, see the AXTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXTA is a Outperform.

Axalta Coating Systems’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record-breaking EBITDA and strategic growth in the Mobility segment. While technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, the company’s valuation is attractive for growth investors. Challenges in certain segments and a lack of dividend yield are minor concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on AXTA stock, click here.

More about Axalta Coating Systems

Average Trading Volume: 3,341,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.29B

Learn more about AXTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue