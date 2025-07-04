Aware Super Becomes Substantial Holder in Deterra Royalties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Deterra Royalties Ltd ( (AU:DRR) ) has provided an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced that Aware Super Pty Ltd, as trustee of Aware Super, has become a substantial holder with a 5.14% voting power in the company. This development indicates a significant interest from Aware Super in Deterra Royalties, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,213,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.99B

