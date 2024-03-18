Awalé Resources Strikes Gold in Odienné Project

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has announced significant gold and copper intercepts at their Odienné Project, including a notable 75m stretch at 2.4 g/t gold equivalent. The results suggest robust mineralization over a 500m strike length, with the zone remaining open in all directions, indicating substantial scale potential and value. The company plans to commence a follow-up drill program in April to further explore this promising discovery.

