Avnet Reports Strong Q1 2026 Financial Performance

Avnet ( (AVT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avnet presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avnet, Inc. is a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, specializing in supporting customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle, primarily in the electronic components industry. The company has a unique position in the technology value chain, helping businesses accelerate design and supply stages of product development.

Avnet recently reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting a return to year-over-year sales growth in the Americas and strong performance in Asia and Farnell. The company achieved sales of $5.9 billion and a diluted EPS of $0.61, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.84.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a 5.3% increase in sales compared to the previous year, driven by double-digit growth in Farnell and Asia. The operating income margin stood at 2.4%, with an adjusted margin of 2.6%. Avnet returned $138 million to shareholders through share repurchases and increased its quarterly dividend by 6% compared to fiscal 2025.

Despite a slight decline in operating income and adjusted operating income year-over-year, Avnet’s strategic focus on its durable business model and diverse supplier and customer base positions it well for long-term value creation. The company continues to navigate market uncertainties with optimism, supported by signs of recovery in key regions.

Looking ahead, Avnet’s management anticipates sequential sales growth in the Americas and Asia for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with projected sales ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.15 billion and an adjusted diluted EPS between $0.90 and $1.00. The company remains committed to leveraging its strengths to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the technology sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue