AVJennings Announces Special Dividend Payment

Avjennings Limited ( (AU:AVJ) ) has shared an update.

AVJennings Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced the payment of a fully franked special dividend of $0.167 per share. This payment will adjust the Scheme Consideration to $0.488 per share, with the Scheme Record Date set for 11 August 2025 and the payment to be made on 14 August 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing financial strategies and may impact shareholders’ returns and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.66 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avjennings Limited stock, see the AU:AVJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Avjennings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 861,370

Current Market Cap: A$278.2M

Learn more about AVJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

