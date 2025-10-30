Avira Resources Appoints New COO to Drive Growth Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has issued an update.

Avira Resources Limited has appointed Andrew van Bentum as the Consulting Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in the Australian resources sector. His expertise is expected to significantly bolster Avira’s growth strategy, particularly following the acquisition of the Mt Cattlin Gold Project, as the company aims to expand its project pipeline and explore new opportunities.

Avira Resources Limited is an ASX-listed mining exploration company focused on exploring gold, copper, and base metals with projects located in Western Australia and Sweden. The company’s key assets include the Mt Cattlin Gold Project, a high-priority gold-copper asset situated in the Ravensthorpe Greenstone Belt, and the Tangadee and Puolalaki Projects, which target various mineral deposits.

