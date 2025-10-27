Avino Silver & Gold Mines Reports High-Grade Silver Intercepts at La Preciosa

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Avino Silver & Gold ( (TSE:ASM) ) is now available.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. announced the results of four additional drill holes at the La Preciosa deposit, revealing high-grade silver intercepts that exceed current resource averages. These findings support the company’s strategy of using underground mining methods to maximize the deposit’s value, with notable potential highlighted in the wider intercepts at the La Gloria and Abundancia veins. The results confirm the geometry of the vein-based resource model and suggest promising early mine life potential, prompting further exploration and development efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ASM) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ASM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASM is a Outperform.

Avino Silver & Gold’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The stock’s technical indicators are favorable, though tempered by a high valuation. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall score.

More about Avino Silver & Gold

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of silver and gold. The company is known for its operations in Mexico, particularly at the La Preciosa deposit, which is a significant source of high-grade silver.

YTD Price Performance: 391.37%

Average Trading Volume: 649,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.02B

