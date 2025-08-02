Avient Corporation’s Financial Health at Risk Amid Shifting Global Trade Policies

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

Avient Corporation faces significant risks due to potential changes in foreign trade policies, which could include new or increased tariffs and shifting import/export regulations. These changes, particularly those initiated by the U.S. government, may lead to disruptions in global trade and economic conditions, adversely affecting Avient’s financial performance. Retaliatory actions by other countries could further exacerbate these challenges, impacting the demand for Avient’s products and its overall business operations. The uncertainty surrounding international trade policies poses a material threat to the company’s financial health and operational results.

The average AVNT stock price target is $41.50, implying 22.82% upside potential.

