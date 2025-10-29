AviChina’s Subsidiaries Report Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AviChina Industry & Technology Co ( (HK:2357) ) has shared an announcement.

AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd. announced the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 for its subsidiaries AVICOPTER, AVIC Airborne, JONHON, and Hongdu Aviation. The reports, prepared under China Accounting Standards, reveal significant revenues and profits for the subsidiaries, with AVIC Airborne and JONHON showing notable net profits. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these results pertain to the subsidiaries and not the parent company.

More about AviChina Industry & Technology Co

AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the aviation industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of aviation products and technologies. Its subsidiaries include AVICOPTER, AVIC Airborne, JONHON, and Hongdu Aviation, which are involved in various aspects of aviation and technology.

