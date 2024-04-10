Avicanna’s Gel Shows Promise for Pain Relief

Avicanna Inc (TSE:AVCN) has released an update.

Avicanna Inc. has successfully completed an observational study on a cannabigerol (CBG) transdermal gel, revealing significant improvements in symptoms and quality of life for patients suffering from musculoskeletal pain and inflammation. The study, which included 71 participants, demonstrated a 35.4% increase in health-related quality across various domains. These promising results are expected to guide Avicanna’s future clinical developments and support its international expansion under medical cannabis or cosmetic legislation.

