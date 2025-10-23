Avery Dennison Reports Solid Q3 2025 Performance

Avery Dennison ( (AVY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avery Dennison presented to its investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, specializing in labeling, RFID inlays, and software applications that enhance supply chain efficiency and customer experience across various industries. In its third quarter of 2025, Avery Dennison reported a solid performance with a reported EPS of $2.13 and an adjusted EPS of $2.37, reflecting a 2% increase. The company achieved net sales of $2.2 billion, marking a 1.5% growth compared to the previous year. The Materials Group saw a slight sales increase of 1.2%, while the Solutions Group experienced a 2.0% rise in sales, driven by growth in high-value categories such as Intelligent Labels. Avery Dennison’s strategic focus on high-value categories, cost controls, and disciplined capital allocation has contributed to its stable financial performance. The company returned $670 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, demonstrating a strong commitment to capital deployment. Looking ahead, Avery Dennison remains focused on executing its core strategies to drive growth, with a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.35 to $2.45, indicating confidence in its ability to navigate a dynamic market environment.

