Avery Dennison Board Changes and Governance Updates

Julia A. Stewart, long-serving Board member of Avery Dennison Corporation, has chosen not to seek reelection to focus on her health and wellness venture. In her stead, Maria Fernanda Mejia has been appointed to the Board and its Audit Committee, receiving an equity award as part of her compensation. Concurrently, the Board has made significant amendments to the Company’s bylaws, affecting director elections, stockholder proposals, and other governance aspects, ensuring alignment with Delaware General Corporation Law and modernizing the company’s governance framework.

