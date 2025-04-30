Avenue Therapeutics Ends License Agreement with AnnJi

An update from Avenue Therapeutics ( (ATXI) ) is now available.

On April 24, 2025, Avenue Therapeutics and AnnJi Pharmaceutical terminated their license agreement concerning the AJ201 molecule, following AnnJi’s notice of intent to terminate. Under the new agreement, Avenue transferred all rights to AJ201 back to AnnJi and agreed not to compete with AJ201 in certain regions for 48 months. Financial arrangements include mutual payments and potential future royalties and milestone payments to Avenue, indicating a strategic shift in Avenue’s operations and potential financial implications.

Spark’s Take on ATXI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATXI is a Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics exhibits significant financial and operational challenges, notably with no revenue and ongoing losses, leading to a low financial performance score. The technical indicators point to a bearish trend with potential oversold conditions, but this does not offset the fundamental weaknesses. The valuation is constrained by negative earnings and lack of dividend yield. Overall, the stock holds substantial risks, reflected in its low score.

To see Spark’s full report on ATXI stock, click here.

More about Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of various diseases. The company had been working on AJ201, a clinical product candidate for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, under a license agreement with AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -88.13%

Average Trading Volume: 69,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $724.4K

See more data about ATXI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue