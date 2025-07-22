Avation PLC Updates Global Medium Term Note Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) has issued an announcement.

Avation PLC has updated its global medium term note programme through its subsidiary, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd. This update allows the issuance of notes in various currencies and tenors, which can bear different interest rates or none at all, and is intended to facilitate the refinancing of outstanding notes. The updated Offering Memorandum has been published on the Singapore Stock Exchange and the company’s website. This move is expected to enhance Avation’s financial flexibility and strengthen its position in the aircraft leasing industry.

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company based in Singapore. It owns and manages a diverse fleet of widebody, narrowbody jet, and turboprop aircraft, leasing them to 16 commercial airlines across 14 countries. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker AVAP.L.

