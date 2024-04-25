Avation PLC Achieves Full Fleet Utilization with PNG Air Lease

Avation plc (GB:AVAP) has released an update.

Avation PLC has reached full capacity utilization by leasing its last off-lease ATR 72-600 to PNG Air for six years, marking a significant post-pandemic recovery milestone. The aircraft leasing company’s fleet is now fully employed, allowing it to focus on reducing debt through bond repurchases, considering share buybacks, and planning for organic growth with its low CO2 ATR orderbook. This move signifies Avation’s confidence in its future operations and financial stability.

