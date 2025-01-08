Avaron Mining Extends Payment Terms for Serbian Project Acquisition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Avaron Mining Corp., based in Vancouver, BC, has entered into an amendment agreement with Copper Co d.o.o. to modify the terms of their purchase agreement for the Tolisnica and Stanca Project in Serbia. The amendment extends the payment deadline for the acquisition from 18 to 30 months, allowing Avaron more time to secure the necessary funds and potentially enhancing its strategic positioning within the mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: -35.00%

Average Trading Volume: 26,357

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.19M

