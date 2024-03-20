Avanti Helium Launches $500K Private Placement

Avanti Energy (TSE:AVN) has released an update.

Avanti Helium Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $500,000 by offering 1,250,000 units at $0.40 each, which includes common shares and warrants. The funds raised will support the development of the Company’s Helium Recovery Plant in Montana and for general working capital. The offering, which may pay finders’ fees and sees participation from company insiders, is awaiting TSX Venture Exchange approval.

