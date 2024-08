Avanti Energy (TSE:AVN) has released an update.

Avanti Helium Corp. has announced the resignation of board director Greg Bronson, who is pursuing new career opportunities in Australia. The company, which specializes in helium exploration and production in North America, is poised to meet increasing global demand for helium essential in high-tech, medical, and space industries.

For further insights into TSE:AVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.