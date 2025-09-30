Avanti Gold Enhances Leadership for Misisi Project Advancement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avanti Gold Corp. has announced a strengthening of its leadership team to advance the Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has appointed Martin Pawlitschek as CEO, Mohamed Cisse as COO, and Terry Holohan as Lead Independent Director. These appointments are aimed at enhancing the company’s exploration and development capabilities, with plans to restart exploration activities and infrastructure upgrades at the Misisi site. The leadership changes are expected to drive operational excellence and deliver value to shareholders and local stakeholders.

Avanti Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and resource development. The company’s primary project is the Misisi Gold Project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which includes the Akyanga gold deposit with significant inferred mineral resources.

