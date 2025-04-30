Avantel Limited Secures Approval for Rights Issue

Avantel Limited ( (IN:AVANTEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avantel Limited has received in-principle approval from BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited to proceed with a Rights Issue of fully paid-up equity shares. The company’s Board of Directors will meet on May 1, 2025, to finalize details such as the record date, price, and entitlement ratio, marking a significant step in its capital-raising efforts.

More about Avantel Limited

Avantel Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and provision of communication and information technology solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to various market needs, including defense and aerospace industries.

YTD Price Performance: -26.78%

Average Trading Volume: 216,963

Current Market Cap: 28.61B INR

For a thorough assessment of AVANTEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue