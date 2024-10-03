AVANT GROUP Reports Status of Share Buy-backs

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION (JP:3836) has released an update.

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION has announced the status of its recent share buy-backs, executed under the authorization of its Board of Directors’ resolution on April 26, 2024. Despite being authorized to purchase up to 1.2 million shares for a maximum of 1 billion yen by November 30, 2024, the company has not acquired any shares within the September 2-30 period. To date, the company has bought back 615,600 shares for a total of 828,930,774 yen.

