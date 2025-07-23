AVANT GROUP Enhances Governance with New Advisory Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION ( (JP:3836) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION has announced the establishment of a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to enhance the fairness and transparency of its Board of Directors’ decision-making processes. This move aims to strengthen corporate governance by involving independent outside directors in the nomination and remuneration of directors, thereby potentially improving the company’s operational oversight and stakeholder confidence.

More about AVANT GROUP CORPORATION

Average Trading Volume: 78,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen55.86B

