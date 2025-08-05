AVANT GROUP Corrects Acquisition Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION ( (JP:3836) ) has provided an announcement.

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION announced a correction to their previous notice regarding the acquisition of shares in BEYONDSQUARE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED. The correction pertains to the date of the Board of Directors’ resolution, which was initially stated incorrectly. The corrected date is April 30, 2025, for the resolution to enter into a share subscription agreement with BeyondSquare Solutions, with the agreement scheduled to be signed on August 1, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 74,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen57.48B

