AVANT GROUP CORPORATION Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results

An update from AVANT GROUP CORPORATION ( (JP:3836) ) is now available.

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with notable increases in net sales and profit attributable to owners. The company’s strategic expansion, including the addition of two subsidiaries, and changes in accounting policies have contributed to its improved financial position, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about AVANT GROUP CORPORATION

AVANT GROUP CORPORATION is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market emphasis on enhancing shareholder value and expanding its operational scope.

Average Trading Volume: 74,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen57.48B

