Avant Brands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Avant Brands Inc ( (AVTBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avant Brands Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avant Brands Inc., a prominent player in the cannabis industry, is recognized for its innovative and high-quality cannabis products, catering to both domestic and international markets. The company, headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, operates multiple production facilities across Canada and is known for its diverse product portfolio, including renowned brands like blk mkt™ and Tenzo™.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Avant Brands Inc. reported a continued positive trajectory with its eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. The company saw significant growth in domestic wholesale revenue and maintained strong international demand, contributing to an overall increase in gross and net revenues.

Key financial highlights include a 13% increase in gross revenue to $10.8 million and an 11% rise in net revenue to $9.4 million compared to the same quarter last year. Despite a 16% decrease in export wholesale revenue, domestic wholesale revenue surged by 307%, reflecting a strategic shift towards higher-margin products. Additionally, the company achieved a gross profit increase of 68% to $1.7 million and a 111% rise in net cash flows from operating activities.

Operating expenses were reduced by 15% to $3.0 million, demonstrating Avant’s commitment to cost management and operational efficiency. The company continues to focus on strengthening its brand equity and market leadership, both in Canada and internationally.

Looking ahead, Avant Brands remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its strategic initiatives and robust demand for premium cannabis products. The company aims to further expand its presence in key global markets while maintaining its focus on operational efficiency and profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue