Avant Brands Expands into German Cannabis Market

Avant Brands Inc (TSE:AVNT) has released an update.

Avant Brands Inc. has expanded its global footprint by granting exclusive rights to its BLK MKT cannabis brand to Adjupharm, a subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp., targeting the German medical cannabis market. This move follows Germany’s recent legalization of medical cannabis and is expected to strengthen Avant’s position in the ultra-premium cannabis sector internationally. The partnership leverages Avant’s high-quality cannabis production with IMC’s market strategies to capitalize on the growing demand in Germany.

