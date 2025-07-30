Avalon GloboCare Issues Unregistered Shares to Noteholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Between July 16, 2025, and July 28, 2025, Avalon GloboCare Corp. issued a total of 304,500 shares of unregistered common stock to noteholders and consultants as part of partial conversions of promissory notes and in exchange for services. These issuances increased the company’s outstanding shares to 3,469,109 by July 28, 2025, highlighting a strategic move to manage its financial obligations and compensate service providers without registering under the Securities Act.

