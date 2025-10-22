Avadel Pharmaceuticals Settles Lawsuits with Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( (AVDL) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Avadel Pharmaceuticals, reached a settlement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to resolve multiple lawsuits. As part of the agreement, Jazz will pay Avadel $90 million and waive royalties on LUMRYZ sales through September 30, 2025. Both companies will dismiss their lawsuits, and Jazz will grant Avadel a worldwide license for patents related to LUMRYZ. Avadel will pay Jazz royalties on LUMRYZ sales for narcolepsy and other indications. This settlement provides Avadel with long-term clarity on its intellectual property and commercial rights, positioning it to advance its sleep medicines portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVDL) stock is a Buy with a $16.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on AVDL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVDL is a Outperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals is on a positive trajectory with strong revenue growth and improved operational margins. The earnings call highlighted significant growth in patient demand and strong financial performance, leading to an optimistic outlook. However, profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the valuation, while technical indicators suggest potential short-term overbought conditions.



More about Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to improve patient lives. The company is known for its innovative solutions in developing medications that address challenges faced by patients with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ, is an FDA-approved extended-release sodium oxybate medication for treating cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,389,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.53B



