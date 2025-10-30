AVADA Group Reports Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AVADA Group Limited reported an increase in revenue for the first quarter of FY26 compared to the same period in FY25, despite the conclusion of a major contract with Brisbane City Council. The company has focused on cost reduction and operational efficiency, which resulted in decreased operating cash outflows. A strategic review of its New Zealand operations has been completed, emphasizing cost efficiency amid challenging market conditions. The company is also optimizing its fleet and resources to improve margins and has made progress in centralizing its core operating systems, which is expected to enhance productivity and operational efficiencies.

AVADA Group Limited is a prominent, independent Australian operator in traffic management and ancillary services, with a substantial network across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. The company serves government clients and major contractors within the civil infrastructure and maintenance sector.

