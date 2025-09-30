Avada Group Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ) has issued an announcement.

Avada Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, confirming compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. The statement, approved by the board and available on their website, outlines the company’s adherence to governance practices, including board responsibilities and director appointment processes, which are crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability.

More about Avada Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 25,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For a thorough assessment of AVD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue