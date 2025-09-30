Avada Group Limited Announces FY25 Financial Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Avada Group Limited ( (AU:AVD) ).

Avada Group Limited has announced adjustments to its FY25 financial results, specifically concerning income tax expenses, borrowing classifications, and reallocations of profits and liabilities across its operating segments. These changes, resulting from finalized tax calculations and ERP software implementation, do not affect the company’s operating revenue or cash flow but have led to a reduction in the loss after tax by $2.04 million and an increase in net assets by the same amount.

More about Avada Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 25,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Find detailed analytics on AVD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue