Ava Risk Group’s AGM Faces Disruption Due to Microsoft Azure Outage

Ava Risk Group Ltd. ( (AU:AVA) ) just unveiled an update.

Ava Risk Group Limited announced that the virtual component of its hybrid Annual General Meeting may face disruptions due to a global outage affecting Microsoft’s Azure platform. Despite the outage, the meeting will proceed at the physical venue in Melbourne as scheduled. The company is working with the Lumi team to restore the online AGM platform, with an estimated availability by 10:30 am AEDT, although further delays are possible. This incident highlights the challenges and dependencies associated with digital platforms for corporate events, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and participation.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.18 price target.

More about Ava Risk Group Ltd.

Ava Risk Group is a global leader in providing technologies and services for the protection of critical and high-value assets and infrastructure. It operates in three business segments: Detect, Access, and Illuminate. The Detect segment focuses on manufacturing and marketing smart fibre optic sensing systems for security and condition monitoring across various applications. The Access segment specializes in high-security biometric readers, security access control, and electronic locking products. The Illuminate segment develops and manufactures illuminators, ANPR cameras, and perimeter detectors. Ava Risk Group’s products and services are trusted by security-conscious commercial, industrial, military, and government clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 149,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.1M

