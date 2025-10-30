Ava Risk Group Reports FY2025 Progress and Sets Growth Priorities for FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. ( (AU:AVA) ) has shared an announcement.

Ava Risk Group reported significant progress in FY2025, with a focus on technology-driven growth, particularly in its Detect segment. The company expanded its Aura Ai-X fibre optic sensing solution into the telecommunications sector, achieving a successful deployment on a Telstra subsea cable. Despite a strong revenue growth of 20% in the first half, total revenue increased by 5% year-on-year due to deferred orders. EBITDA improved significantly, reflecting strong gross margins and a stable cost base. The company recognized an impairment charge in the Illuminate segment but remains optimistic about its potential. With a sales order backlog of $6.4 million, Ava Risk Group aims to accelerate revenue growth in FY2026 by increasing sales order intake, growing recurring revenues, and maintaining gross margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AVA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.18 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ava Risk Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:AVA Stock Forecast page.

More about Ava Risk Group Ltd.

Ava Risk Group is a global leader in providing technologies and services to protect critical and high-value assets and infrastructure. It operates in three business segments: Detect, Access, and Illuminate. The Detect segment focuses on ‘smart’ fibre optic sensing systems for security and condition monitoring, while Access specializes in high-security biometric readers and electronic locking products. Illuminate develops illuminators, ANPR cameras, and perimeter detectors. Ava Risk Group’s products and services are trusted by commercial, industrial, military, and government clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 149,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.1M

Learn more about AVA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue