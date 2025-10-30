Auxico Resources Extends Warrant Expiry Dates to 2027

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Auxico Resources Canada ( (TSE:AUAG) ) just unveiled an update.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. has announced an extension of the expiry date for certain common share purchase warrants initially issued in November 2022. The exercise price remains at $0.15, but the exercise period has been extended from three to five years, now expiring in November 2027. This extension provides warrant holders with additional time to exercise their options, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Auxico Resources Canada

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. is a Canadian company founded in 2014 and based in Montreal. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia, and trades on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol AUAG.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$11.52M

