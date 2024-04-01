Autolus Therapeutics Announces Board Leadership Changes

The latest announcement is out from Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL).

John Johnson has stepped down from his role as the chair of Autolus Therapeutics’ Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024, with no disagreements cited. He is succeeded by Michael Bonney, a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, including significant leadership roles at Kaleido Biosciences and Cubist Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Dr. Ravi Rao, with an extensive background in medical leadership, joins the board. Both appointees will receive compensation in line with the company’s policies and have been granted stock options as part of their agreements. Their appointments are part of a strategic board refreshment, ensuring the company’s leadership aligns with its future growth plans.

