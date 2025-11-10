Autobacs Seven Reports Sales Growth in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Autobacs Seven Co ( (JP:9832) ) has issued an update.

In October 2025, Autobacs Seven Co., Ltd. reported an increase in same-store and total-store sales by 3.0% and 4.1% respectively compared to the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by successful sales promotions in tires and strong demand for maintenance services, despite the number of weekends and holidays remaining unchanged from the previous year.

More about Autobacs Seven Co

Autobacs Seven Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive retail industry, specializing in the sale of automotive goods and services. The company offers a wide range of products including tires, car electronics, oil, batteries, and accessories, with a focus on maintenance services for existing vehicles.

YTD Price Performance: 8.99%

Average Trading Volume: 283,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen120B

