Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader Group plc has announced the repurchase of 180,000 of its ordinary shares on April 17, 2024, through Merrill Lynch International, with prices ranging from 671.0000p to 678.6000p per share. The buyback is part of a program that will reduce the number of shares in issue, with the company retaining 4,882,922 ordinary shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders. This share repurchase reflects the company’s strategy to manage capital and deliver value to its investors.

