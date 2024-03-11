Auto Parts 4Less Strengthens Finances with Debt-to-Equity Moves

Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) just unveiled an update.

Auto Parts 4 Less Group, Inc. has recently bolstered its balance sheet by converting over $1.1 million in debts into common stock through agreements with Sergio and Cheryl Salzano Family Trust and North Industrial Machine, LLC. These strategic moves, which did not require standard securities registration due to their private nature and the status of the investors, are expected to be reflected positively in the company’s quarterly financial reporting. Additionally, the company announced the successful debt conversions via press release, emphasizing the ongoing effort to provide transparent and current financial updates to the market.

