Autagco Ltd. Enters Joint Venture for Hospitality Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Lifebrandz Ltd. ( (SG:1D3) ).

Autagco Ltd. has announced a non-binding term sheet with r+ Pte. Ltd. to form a joint venture aimed at managing up to 15 hospitality projects across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. The projects will feature diverse accommodation formats, including retrofitted buildings, modular structures, and resort-style properties, catering to various resident needs and life stages. This initiative marks a significant expansion in Autagco’s operational scope and positions the company to leverage r+’s expertise in sustainable real estate development, potentially enhancing its market presence in the hospitality sector.

More about Lifebrandz Ltd.

Current Market Cap: S$7.82M

