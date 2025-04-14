Autagco Ltd. Announces Board Changes and Committee Merger

Lifebrandz Ltd. ( (SG:1D3) ) has shared an announcement.

Autagco Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced significant changes in its board composition. At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on March 7, 2025, Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin retired as an Independent Director, and Mr. Lim Yit Keong resigned as Lead Independent Director. Subsequently, Ms. Tay Lee Sie Fiona has been appointed as the new Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Additionally, the company has merged its Nominating and Remuneration Committees to enhance efficiency in managing director and executive appointments, performance, and compensation.

More about Lifebrandz Ltd.

Current Market Cap: S$7.82M

For a thorough assessment of 1D3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue