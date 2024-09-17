AustralianSuper Ups Stake in Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited (AU:SDF) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Steadfast Group Limited, now holding 95,284,870 shares which equates to 8.61% of the company’s voting power, up from the previous 7.51%. This change in interest, marking a significant adjustment in the financial landscape of Steadfast Group, was officially noted on September 11, 2024. No new associations were formed in relation to this change.

