Australian Retirement Trust Ups Stake in Graincorp

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD has increased its stake in Graincorp Limited, with its voting power rising from 6.034% to 7.059% as a result of acquiring an additional 2,299,239 fully paid ordinary shares. The change in interest for the substantial holder occurred on September 20, 2024, marking a significant change since the last notice provided on December 6, 2023. The Australian Retirement Trust now holds a total of 15,835,036 votes in the agricultural commodities company through its trustee, HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd.

