Australian Rare Earths Plans New Share Issue

Australian Rare Earths Limited announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 1,025,982 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code AR3. The planned issue date for these securities is set for October 15, 2024. This move aims to raise capital through a placement or other types of issue, details of which are provided in the associated Appendix 3B.

