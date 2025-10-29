Australian Pacific Coal Wins Court Ruling to Set Aside Debt Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Pacific Coal ( (AU:AQC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited announced that its application to the Supreme Court of Queensland to set aside a Statutory Demand for payment of an alleged debt from M Resources Trading Pty Ltd was successful. This judgement is a positive development for the company, potentially alleviating financial pressures and positively impacting its operational stability and stakeholder confidence.

More about Australian Pacific Coal

Australian Pacific Coal Limited is a company operating in the coal industry, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of coal resources in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,393,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.55M

